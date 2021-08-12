One dead after truck, van collide in Canterbury

One person is dead after a truck and van collided near Rolleston in Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Maddisons Rd about 4.50am.

Police initially said one person had been critically injured, but in an update confirmed the driver of the van had died at the scene.

"The truck driver was uninjured and no one else was involved in the crash."

The road is closed and an investigation is ongoing.

"Diversions are in place at Hoskyns Road and Weedons Ross Road, and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

The serious crash unit has been advised, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two crews from Wigram and Rolleston stations attended the crash.