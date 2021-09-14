Tuesday, 14 September 2021

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch last night.

    Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Sumner Rd, between Old Sumner Lyttelton and Evans Pass Rds, shortly before 11pm on Monday.

    A police spokesperson said one person was found dead at the scene.

    Two others have moderate to serious injuries after the crash.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said three ambulances attended the crash.

    He said two people, one in a serious condition and another with moderate injuries, were transported to Christchurch Hospital.

    The serious crash unit has been notified and enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

     

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter