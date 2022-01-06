One dead after water incident at Mount Maunganui

A man has died following a water-related incident in Mount Maunganui today.

The man, thought to be in his 50s, was among a group of four swimmers who got into difficulty in the Waiariki St, Arataki area.

"All were brought to shore by members of the public and surf lifesavers," a police statement said.

"One man was unconscious and was unfortunately unable to be revived, despite the efforts of St John Ambulance paramedics and surf lifesavers."

Police would make inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John responded to the incident which was reported to them around 4.30pm.

A St John spokeswoman said they sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a rescue helicopter to the incident.