One dead after workplace incident in Blenheim

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person is dead after a workplace incident outside a BP service station in Blenheim early today.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Main Street at 2am.
It is understood a person was found under a truck.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said a crew was sent from Blenheim Fire Station to assist with a motor vehicle incident outside BP.
“Our crew was only there for four or five minutes and were stood down by police who were already on the scene,” Walklin said.
A police media spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene following a “workplace incident".
"One person sadly died at the scene.”
The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.