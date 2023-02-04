One dead, another badly injured in Chch incident

Police are investigating after an incident in Bryndwr, Christchurch, last night where one person died and another was seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to an address on Eden Place about 6.20pm.

On arrival, one person was found deceased.

Another was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.

An examination began at the property yesterday evening and a scene guard was in place overnight.

- Anyone with information about what might have occurred, or who witnessed or heard anything suspicious, is asked to get in touch. Please call 105 and quote event number P053538640.