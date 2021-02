Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Canterbury about 6pm. Photo: George Heard via NZ Herald

Emergency services were called to a fatal crash between a car and a truck, south of Christchurch, last night.

Police confirmed one person has died following the crash at the intersection of Main Rakaia Rd and Northbank Rd about 6pm on Thursday.

A St John spokesman said one patient was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Another person with moderate injuries was taken to hospital by ambulance.