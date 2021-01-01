One dead in Auckland house fire

At least one person has died in a house fire in a suburb in central Auckland early this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ are at the scene in Mulgan St, New Windsor, after reports of a blaze about 5.42am.

A northern fire communications spokesman confirmed there had been a death.

"Unfortunately, it is a fatal house fire," he said.

Fire investigators are now heading to the scene.

The flat was "well-involved" when firefighters arrived, the spokesman said. By 6.24am, the fire was out but crews remained at the scene.