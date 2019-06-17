One dead in Bay of Plenty crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Kaimai Range in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

Police are still at the scene of the crash, which has closed State Highway 29 near Ruahihi Rd, and significant delays are expected.

A police spokeswoman said officers were responding to a crash between a truck and a car after a call at 2.20pm.

The spokeswoman said the road was blocked in both directions.

Police have confirmed that one person has died following the crash.

A St John media communications spokeswoman said another person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition and another in a minor condition.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were called to the scene, the spokeswoman said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.