Tuesday, 1 August 2023

One dead in Christchurch crash; car hits cop shop in Timaru

    1. News
    2. National

    A serious crash occurred outside Timaru police station around midnight. Photo: NZ Herald
    A serious crash occurred outside Timaru police station around midnight. Photo: NZ Herald
    One person is dead after a crash in Christchurch overnight, while in another crash, a car smashed into a police station in Timaru.

    The person died and three others in the car were badly hurt when it hit a power pole in Harewood, Christchurch.

    The crash happened just after 1am on Greywacke Rd. The three injured people were taken to hospital, police said.

    Inquiries are under way.

    Earlier, a car crashed into the Timaru police station around midnight.

    Photos from the scene show a badly crumpled vehicle under a blue tarpaulin, while the corner of the station is damaged.

    Photojournalist George Heard said a vehicle was being chased by police around the city streets from about 10.30pm.

    A local man had told him he heard tyres screeching and police sirens all around the town for almost an hour.

    The car - understood to be the same vehicle involved in the chase - had then crashed into the side of the police station.

    There was no word on any injuries.

     

     

    NZ Herald