One dead in Christchurch workplace incident

A person has died in a workplace incident in Christchurch this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were notified of a the incident in Wigram at 2:10pm.

"We will issue an update proactively when we are able to."

The New Zealand Herald understands the person died at United Steel.

A staff member said they could not comment on the incident.

A St John spokesman said emergency services were called to the business on McAlpine St.

An ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent to the site.

The spokesman referred further queries to police.

Worksafe have been notified.