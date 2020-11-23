Monday, 23 November 2020

One dead in Christchurch workplace incident

    A person has died in a workplace incident in Christchurch this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed they were notified of a the incident in Wigram at 2:10pm.

    "We will issue an update proactively when we are able to."

    The New Zealand Herald understands the person died at United Steel.

    A staff member said they could not comment on the incident.

    A St John spokesman said emergency services were called to the business on McAlpine St.

    An ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent to the site.

    The spokesman referred further queries to police.

    Worksafe have been notified.

