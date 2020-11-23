One dead in Christchurch workplace incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died in a workplace incident in Christchurch this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman confirmed they were notified of a the incident in Wigram at 2:10pm.
"We will issue an update proactively when we are able to."
The New Zealand Herald understands the person died at United Steel.
A staff member said they could not comment on the incident.
A St John spokesman said emergency services were called to the business on McAlpine St.
An ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent to the site.
The spokesman referred further queries to police.
Worksafe have been notified.