Friday, 8 October 2021

One dead in fiery highway crash near Auckland

    A person has died after a truck rolled and caught fire on State Highway 1 south of Auckland's Bombay Hills.

    Police said the single-vehicle crash, near the Beaver Rd off-ramp, was reported at 11.40am.

    The truck was travelling southbound at the time.

    One person died at the scene, police said.

    The highway is closed in both directions between Mill Rd and Nikau Rd.

    The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

     

     

    NZ Herald
