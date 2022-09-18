One dead, one critically hurt in South Island crashes

One person is dead after a crash on the West Coast early today, while another person has been critically injured in a crash near Ashburton.

Police said emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Lake Brunner Rd in Moana, Grey District, about 2.30am.

One person died at the scene, while another person sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

Emergency crews were also called to a crash near Ashburton about 2.45am.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report that a car had crashed into a lamp post on Poplar Rd.

"The sole occupant was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition," she said.

Police are investigating both crashes.

- NZ Herald/ODT Online