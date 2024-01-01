One dead, one critically injured after Bay of Plenty crashes

Lake Okataina. File photo: RNZ

One person is dead and another critically injured after New Year's Day crashes in Bay of Plenty, near Rotorua, and south of Whakatāne.

Police said one person died at the scene after a vehicle rolled on on State Highway 30 at Okataina, east of Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the crash, between Curtis Rd and Lake Okataina Rd, about 2.30pm.

The two others in the vehicle received minor injuries.

The road was closed, but expected to reopen by about 7.30pm.

Further east, a woman was struck by a car and critically injured at Tāneatua, south of Whakatāne.

The crash, on Grace Rd, was reported to police at 12.15pm.

The woman was airlifted to hospital.

A section of Grace Rd was closed while police examined the scene.