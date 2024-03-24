Sunday, 24 March 2024

One dead in quard bike crash

    One person has died following a quad bike accident at a private property in the Hawke’s Bay settlement of Crownthorpe.

    The incident happened about 2.30pm on Saturday.

    Emergency services responded but the person died at the scene.

    A police statement said the crash involved a quad bike, and enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

    The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been notified.

    St John said it responded with one ambulance, one first-response unit, one rapid-response unit and one clinical support vehicle.

    The death has been referred to the Coroner.

    There have been at least three other quad bike-related deaths in Hawke’s Bay in recent years including in Wairoa in 2018 and in Central Hawke’s Bay in 2020 and 2021.

    NZ Herald