One dead, seven injured at Chch beach

A person has died and seven others are injured following a water tragedy in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at Spencer Park. It was reported to emergency services about 12.45pm.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing."

The Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club’s Facebook page says an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) competition was scheduled to be held at the beach this morning, giving people the chance to try IRB racing.

It is not known if the incident is linked to the IRB race.

St John ambulance said it was notified of a water-related incident near Spencer Park at 12.42. Four ambulances and five clinical managers responded.

"We assessed and treated seven patients with minor injuries at the scene."

