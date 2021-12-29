Wednesday, 29 December 2021

One dead, several injured after Northland crash

    1. News
    2. National

    One person is dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 1 north of Kaitaia in Northland which left several others badly injured.

    Police confirmed one person involved in the three-car collision had died, while one was in a critical condition and two were serious.

    Another five people — thought to include three children — had moderate to minor injuries.

    The crash occurred about 12.20pm a few kilometres south of Pukenui township and just north of Houhora Heads Rd.

    As of 1.30pm police said the highway was open but anyone travelling in the area could expect delays.

    Three people were initially trapped in the wreckage.

    They were extricated by firefighters from Houhora, Kaitaia and Mangonui.

    Police and St John also responded, along with three rescue helicopters from as far away as Auckland.

    Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

    The police Serious Crash Unit and Victim Support were also on their way.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter