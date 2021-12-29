One dead, several injured after Northland crash

One person is dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 1 north of Kaitaia in Northland which left several others badly injured.

Police confirmed one person involved in the three-car collision had died, while one was in a critical condition and two were serious.

Another five people — thought to include three children — had moderate to minor injuries.

The crash occurred about 12.20pm a few kilometres south of Pukenui township and just north of Houhora Heads Rd.

As of 1.30pm police said the highway was open but anyone travelling in the area could expect delays.

Three people were initially trapped in the wreckage.

They were extricated by firefighters from Houhora, Kaitaia and Mangonui.

Police and St John also responded, along with three rescue helicopters from as far away as Auckland.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

The police Serious Crash Unit and Victim Support were also on their way.