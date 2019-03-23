One dead, six injured in Taranaki crash

One person has died and six other people have been injured in a crash in the Taranaki town of Inglewood.

A car and a ute collided about 7.50am on Junction Rd in Inglewood.

One person has died at the scene and six others have received serious to minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and Junction Rd has been closed between King Rd and Upland Rd.

Police have asked motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.