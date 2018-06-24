One dead, two serious after Waikato crash

One person is dead and two people have been seriously injured in a two-car crash on State Highway 2 in the Waikato this morning.

Police, Fire and Emergency, and St John were alerted at 11.03am after two cars collided at a notorious danger spot near Steen Rd in Waitakaruru.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person had died and two patients were in a serious condition. St John paramedics were still at the scene after midday and a rescue helicopter had arrived.

Diversions are in place and police are urging motorists to drive with care and delay their travel if possible.