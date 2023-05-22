One dead in workplace incident in Christchurch park

Emergency services were called to Hagley Park on Monday morning. Photo: NZ Herald

A person is dead after a workplace incident in Christchurch’s Hagley Park this morning.

Police said they were alerted just after 9.50am and have cordoned off a large area of the park where it appears a tree has fallen.

In a statement about 12.25pm police confirmed a person had been killed.

Photographs from the scene show a large tree on the ground, near an arborists’ truck.

A person was observed sitting on the ground being comforted by police.

Photo: RNZ

The arborist company, Treetech, and Christchurch City Council had no comment to make.

The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

- additional reporting RNZ