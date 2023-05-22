One dead in workplace incident in Christchurch park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person is dead after a workplace incident in Christchurch’s Hagley Park this morning.
Police said they were alerted just after 9.50am and have cordoned off a large area of the park where it appears a tree has fallen.
In a statement about 12.25pm police confirmed a person had been killed.
Photographs from the scene show a large tree on the ground, near an arborists’ truck.
A person was observed sitting on the ground being comforted by police.
The arborist company, Treetech, and Christchurch City Council had no comment to make.
The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.
- additional reporting RNZ