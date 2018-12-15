One found, two boys still missing in Auckland

nader_khan.jpg Nader Khan

Police in South Auckland are still looking for two young boys.

Counties Manukau police are looking for two young children who reported missing in Manurewa this afternoon.

The two boys, eight-year-old Kihau and seven-year-old Tihema, were last seen on the corner of Great South Rd and Browns Rd at 2.30pm.

Kihau has short light brown hair and was wearing blue shorts, a grey jersey and black Vans shoes.

Tihema was wearing purple shorts, a green T-shirt and black Vans shoes.

The boys are believed to have a bag or suitcase with them.

Police have concerns for the safety of the two boys as they don’t know the area.

They ask public to call 111 if sighting the boys.

Another young boy who went missing in Auckland today has been found.

Nader Khan, 10, had earlier gone missing in LynnMall shopping centre in New Lynn with police calling for help to find him.

However, he had now been found safe and well, police confirmed this evening.

-Additional reporting by NZME