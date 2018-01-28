One injured after bridge crash in Nth Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been injured after a car crashed into the Karetu Bridge in North Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Loburn Whiterock Rd, in Loburn, shortly after 7am today.
The vehicle had collided with the bridge and the driver was initially trapped.
Fire crews worked for some time to free them.
The driver was treated by St John ambulance staff and the extent of their injuries was not yet known.