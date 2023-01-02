One killed, 8 injured in Bay of Plenty crashes

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty that is blocking State Highway 2, with as many as eight people reported injured, including two critically.

Twenty firefighters attended the scene in Athenree Gorge, near Waihi, with reports people are trapped in two vehicles.

Four people have been airlifted to hospital by helicopter among seven people St John Ambulance reported to have been injured.

One person in critical condition has been taken to Auckland Hospital and another in critical condition was flown to Waikato Hospital.

Two people in a serious condition were flown to Waikato Hospital, and three people in a moderate condition were driven to Tauranga Hospital.

Police earlier said an eighth person has also been injured, although St John was reporting seven.

“Five crews are in attendance, and they are currently utilising rescue equipment,” a spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ told the Herald earlier.

Police said it could be “some hours” before the road was cleared and traffic management would be in place.

A spokesperson for police said, “initial indications are of several patients with injuries”.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Earlier this afternoon, a motorcyclist died after they crashed into the water at Ōpōtiki in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services attempted CPR on the person but they died at the scene on Ohiwa Beach Rd at Waiotahe, Ōpōtiki, about 4pm, police said.