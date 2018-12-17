One killed after truck and car crash in Canterbury

Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash between a car and a truck in Waimakariri, Canterbury today.

Police were called to the scene, at the intersection of Woodstock Rd and Harmans Gorge Rd, at about 11.40am.

Police said initial reports of the incident indicated that one person was critically injured while another was believed to have been seriously injured.

Later, police announced one of the injured people had died.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The road is expected to be closed for some time, with diversions being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.