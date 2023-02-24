One killed in crash on Canterbury highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Mouse Point Rd (SH7) and Leslie Hills Rd in Hurunui just after 8am.
One person died and two others were injured, one seriously and one moderately. The two injured people were taken to Christchurch Hospital.
Mouse Point Rd would be closed for some time between the Hanmer Springs turnoff (SH7A) and Leslie Hills Rd, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.
Motorists travelling to or from Nelson will need to use SH6 and SH1 via Blenheim and Kaikōura.
Waka Kotahi said the road was expected to remain closed all morning.
"Please avoid the area or delay your journey if possible."
The serious crash unit has been called, a police spokesperson said.