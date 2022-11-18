One killed in crash at Mt Hutt

One person has died after a crash at the corner of Mt Hutt Station Rd in Canterbury.

Emergency services responded to the incident about 2pm, on the corner of Mt Hutt Station Rd and Arundel Rakaia Gorge Rd (SH77).

The crash involved two vehicles and has closed SH77 at the intersection with Mt Hutt Station Rd.

Waka Kotahi have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.