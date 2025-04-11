One killed in highway crash

A person has died after a two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Tirau.

State Highway 1 in South Waikato was closed for several hours after the crash on Thursday night.

Police said the person died at the scene.

Fire and Emergency said three fire trucks and an incident reponse vehicle helped police and ambulance staff at the scene.

The road, between State Highway 5 south of Tirau and State Highway 28 near Putaruru, has since re-opened, according to an NZTA post on X.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.