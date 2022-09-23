One killed in Marlborough house fire

A person died at the scene of a large house fire in Marlborough last night.

About 20 firefighters were called to the blaze on Weld St in Seddon after the fire was reported about 6.30pm on Thursday, Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson said.

She said the house was well alight when they arrived.

Police said a person was removed from the house in a critical condition and died at the scene.

The cause and circumstances of the fire are yet to be determined.

Crosson said firefighters left the property last night, but investigators will be examining the scene to try to determine the cause.

Fire and Emergency could not provide information on the house occupants or any injuries.