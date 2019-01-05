One killed in North Canterbury crash

One person has died in a single vehicle crash on State Highway 1, near Darrochs Road, in the Hurunui District.

Emergency services were called to the location around 4.20pm where it was reported the vehicle had collided with a tree.

The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic is reduced to one lane approximately 8km south of Cheviot while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to drive with patience and avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.