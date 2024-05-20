One killed by passenger train near Levin

The level crossing on Mcleavey Rd, Ohau, near where the incident took place. Photo: Google Maps

A person has died after being struck by a train in Ohau, Horowhenua.

Police said emergency services responded to the scene near McLeavey Road, just off State Highway 1, around 5.10pm.

A Kiwirail spokesperson said 55 passengers were aboard the Northern Explorer scenic train when it was stopped.

The Capital Connection between Wellington and Palmerston North was also affected, and arrangements were being made to allow passengers to complete their journeys.

State Highway 1 was closed as police conducted a scene examination, but it had reopened by about 7.45pm.

Police were advising commuters to expect delays and take the alternate route.

Those who were passengers on the train and the victim's family were being offered support, police said.