Saturday, 28 November 2020

Updated 8.20 pm

One killed in three car crash near Rangiora

    1. News
    2. National

    Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford roads...
    Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford roads at about 3.55pm. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police have confirmed one person has died and another three have been hospitalised in a crash involving a horse float just outside Rangiora in North Canterbury.

    Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett and Oxford roads about 3.55pm.

    Multiple St John, fire and police vehicles have rushed to the scene.

    A spokeswoman for St John said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two managers attended after getting the call at 3.56pm.

    One person was rushed to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, while two others were also hospitalised with moderate injuries.

    One of the vehicles had been towing a horse float, said a spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, which sent three crews from the nearby Rangiora station.

    The horse has been removed.

    The 100km/h stretch of road has experienced several bad crashes in recent years.

    The road has now reopened. 

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter