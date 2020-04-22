One more Covid-19 death, six new cases

There is one new death and six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has announced today.

The new death takes our total toll to 14. She was a woman in her 80s from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch, and she is the eighth person linked to the rest home to have died.

The woman was considered a probable case and had an underlying health condition.

Today's cases are all confirmed and take the national total to 1451. So far, 1036 have recovered. There are 11 people in hospital.

For the fourth straight day there are no new cases in the Southern DHB area, where the total remains at 216.

There are still 16 clusters of Covid-19 around the country.

Yesterday there were 5289 tests - a record high. There have been more than 94,000 tests.

Dr Bloomfield said there is wider testing across New Zealand, with a specific focus on Maori and Pasifika.

Three of the six cases today are associated with overseas travel and are linked to the Greg Mortimer cruise ship.

Source: Ministry of Health

Those returning to New Zealand will continue having to be quarantined when they return.

There are 2403 people who have returned home who are in quarantine - in hotels.

Moving to level 3

Dr Bloomfield said a new order means some businesses will be able to work over the coming days to prepare for level 3, if they can do so safely.

Moving into level 3,Ms Ardern said "safety is paramount" .

She said work the Auckland City Rail link will continue in level 3 - more than 200 workers will get back to work.

That will ramp up to 400 over the coming weeks.

She said getting transport infrastructure projects back on track is a focus for the Government.

State Highway maintenance will also resume under level 3, she said.

Ms Ardern provided a reminder to people that although the country is going into level 3 on Monday, New Zealand is still in level 4 this long Anzac weekend.

Police told her that 99.99 per cent of people are obeying the rules but there had been 4128 breaches, 430 prosecutions and 115 youth referrals.

She urged Kiwis to stay home this weekend.

"While we are looking forward to things we can do under level 3, we most not risk the gains that we have made."

"Each and every one of these people breaching the rules risks undoing the work of others."

Over the long Easter weekend, Police were out in force stopping people who were outside their bubbles.

It is expected to be a similar situation this weekend.