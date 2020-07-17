One new case of virus, seven more recover

New Zealand is fast approaching 1200 confirmed cases. Photo: Getty Images

There is one new reported case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today.

The Ministry of Health said today the case was a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on July 10 from Pakistan via Dubai.

He is in quarantine at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua.

The Ministry also revealed seven more people previously reported as having Covid-19 are now considered to have recovered, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 21.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1199, which is the number that is reported to the World Health Organisation.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Laboratories completed 2497 tests yesterday, 528 of which were taken at managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

The total number of tests completed in New Zealand to date is 438,720.

The Ministry of Health also said the clinical criteria for recovery from COVID-19 in New Zealand have now changed following a review of the criteria, which includes ensuring alignment with its Australian counterparts.

"The strict criteria applied before an individual with COVID-19 is regarded as recovered and able to be released from quarantine or isolation are that it must be at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms or positive test if the person was asymptomatic, and at least 48 hours without symptoms," it said in a statement.

"The 48 hours will now increase to 72 hours as an extra precaution."

It said a review confirmed that the virus can persist in cases who have recovered but are no longer infectious.

"This is why testing is not routinely done in New Zealand or Australia to determine recovery, although it may be done if clinically indicated.

"The Director-General talked yesterday about a recent case where an individual who had been assessed as recovered and then received subsequent medical treatment in Middlemore hospital for an underlying health condition and returned a positive result for COVID-19 as part of their hospital care.

"As a result of that positive test result, the individual was returned to the quarantine facility in Auckland and reassessed by the clinician in charge. Their clinical view was that the positive test was a result of residual virus; the symptoms were related to an underlying condition and the individual had recovered and was confirmed as low risk.

"We would expect from time to time other instances where this happens and will continue to be guided by clinicians' judgement in application of the guidelines."