One new imported Covid case today

There is one new imported case of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases.

Today’s case arrived on October 7 from Kenya via Dubai and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Auckland. They tested positive at routine testing around day 12 of their stay and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The Ministry of Health provided the details in a statement today.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1531. Five previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 33.

Today's case comes after no new cases yesterday.

There were no new cases at the border or in the community, following the news a port worker tested positive on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health continued to investigate the source of the man's infection but it's believed he caught the virus while working on a ship, the Sofrana Surville, in Auckland.

The ministry today said there were 30 community close contacts identified in relation to the port worker case, and all of those had been contacted and were self-isolating.

All the test results returned from close and casual contacts of the case announced on Sunday are negative to date.