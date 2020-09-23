One person burned in caravan fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has moderate burns to their hands and feet after a caravan caught fire in Hastings on Tuesday night.
Emergency services were called to the fire on Norfolk Cres, in the Hastings suburb if Mayfair, about 8.26pm.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person had burns to their hands and feet.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance transported one person with moderated injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.
Firefighters from Hastings attended the blaze.