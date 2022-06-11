One person dies with Covid-19 in South, 29 cases in hospital

There are 5202 new Covid-19 community cases being reported today and eight deaths - including one in the South - and 332 people in hospital.

Four of those in hospital are in intensive care, says the Ministry of Health. There are 29 people with Covid-19 in hospital in the Southern District Health Board area.

Of the cases 410 were in the SDHB area, 766 in the Canterbury DHB area and 84 in the South Canterbury DHB area.

Today’s reported deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1311 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Of the people whose deaths reported today; two were from Bay of Plenty; one was from MidCentral; one was from the Wellington region; two were from Canterbury; one was from South Canterbury; and one was from Southern.

One person was in their 60s; four were in their 70s; one was in their 80s; and two were aged over 90. Of these people, three were women and five were men.

There were 6297 new community cases reported yesterday. Ten more people with Covid had died, and 361 people were in hospital.

It comes as a New Zealand vaccinologist said the first universal coronavirus vaccines could be on the market in a year's time.

Vaccine researchers are increasingly interested in the pursuit of a universal coronavirus vaccine that is resistant to all variants.

University of Auckland vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said a such a vaccine was close, and the US defence industry was undertaking the most advanced trial of it.

"I guess the most advanced pan-coronavirus vaccine is now in human trials, and it looks very promising," she told Morning Report yesterday.