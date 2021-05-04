Tuesday, 4 May 2021

One reported dead after North Canterbury crash

    Emergency services were called to the scene on Tram Rd at about 7.29am. Photo: George Heard
    A person has reportedly died and another is trapped after a two-vehicle crash in North Canterbury this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the crash on Tram Rd near Swannanoa about 7.29am on Tuesday.

    A St John spokesman said the service is still at the scene and could not comment on the extent of the injuries.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said its staff are at the scene trying to extricate a person from a vehicle.

    Two appliances from Kaiapoi and one from Rangiora are in attendance.

    A police spokesperson said diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

    "Anything further will be issued proactively when we are able to."

     

     

