One reported dead after North Canterbury crash

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tram Rd near Swannanoa about 7.29am on Tuesday.
A St John spokesman said the service is still at the scene and could not comment on the extent of the injuries.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said its staff are at the scene trying to extricate a person from a vehicle.
Two appliances from Kaiapoi and one from Rangiora are in attendance.
A police spokesperson said diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
"Anything further will be issued proactively when we are able to."