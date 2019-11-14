One serious after rocks fall on car

One person is reportedly seriously injured after a vehicle was struck by rockfall on SH6.

Police received a report about 1.50pm that a vehicle had been struck by rockfall about 800m north of O’Sullivans Bridge near Murchison.

Initial reports were that one person was seriously injured in the incident.

SH6 is currently closed at the scene and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.