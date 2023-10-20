One seriously hurt in Christchurch incident

One person is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident in Christchurch yesterday afternoon.

A St John spokesman told the NZ Herald emergency services were notified of the incident on Riccarton Rd about 3.30pm on Thursday.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The St John spokesman referred further queries to police.

Police said in a statement they are following “positive lines of enquiry” after a person presented with an injury at a Riccarton Rd business this afternoon.

A staff member called emergency services about 3.30pm, police said.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and would like to thank staff for helping the victim,” a police spokesperson said.

By Sam Sherwood