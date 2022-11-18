One seriously hurt as crash cuts power to fast food outlets

A car crash at a Christchurch KFC has led to power outages at three fast food restaurants. Photo: NZ Herald

A car crash in Christchurch has caused a power outage at three fast food outlets and injured two people - one seriously - after the car involved hit a roadside powerbox.

The crash occurred outside a Christchurch KFC on Linwood Ave. A Herald photographer at the scene said firefighters told the man in the car not to exit due to the possibility of an electric shock.

However, the man decided to exit himself - “causing havoc”.

It’s understood the power is now out at the KFC restaurant, along with neighbouring McDonald’s and Taco Bell outlets.

Two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles are at the scene, along with two fire engines and police.

A St John spokesperson said two people had been taken to hospital, one person with serious injuries and the other moderately injured.

The road “may be partially blocked for a while,” said police, while emergency services manage the situation.