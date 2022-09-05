One seriously hurt in crash near Arthur's Pass

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following a single-vehicle crash near Arthur's Pass on State Highway 73.

The crash happened at 6.42am near McGrath Creek Bridge, between Arthur's Pass and Otira, near Punchbowl Rd.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to the crash scene, along with a rescue helicopter and ambulance.

The highway was closed as emergency crews extracted the trapped person, who was then flown to Christchurch Hospital.

The road has since reopened, and police are investigating.