One seriously hurt in stabbing near Auckland school

A person is in a serious condition after being stabbed near Auckland Girls' Grammar School this afternoon.

Armed police responded after an incident involving two people was reported at 3.24pm.

One person sustained an injury that was consistent with a stab wound and was taken to hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition, police said.

The offender then got into a nearby vehicle and drove from the scene.

Police are working to locate the vehicle, and to identify the offender.