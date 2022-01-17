Monday, 17 January 2022

One seriously injured after trucks crash near Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    The crash has closed Rolleston Drive this morning. Photo: NZTA
    The crash has closed Rolleston Drive this morning. Photo: NZTA
    State Highway 1 south of Christchurch has been closed in both directions this morning after a person was seriously injured in a crash involving two trucks.

    The crash happened about 7.20am on Monday near Rolleston Drive. The intersection with Main South Rd has been blocked.

    One person is reported to have serious injuries and a helicopter has been sent to the scene, a police spokesperson said.

    Diversions are in place at Tennyson St towards Dunns Crossing via Lowes Rd.

    Waka Kotahi NZTA said traffic is building up in the area and motorists should expect delays until the crash has been cleared.

    "SH 1 Rolleston is now closed in both directions," Waka Kotahi NZTA said. 

    "Road users should follow the directions of emergency services on site and expect delays.

    "Due to the nature of the crash, this closure is likely to remain in place for an extended period of time."

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter