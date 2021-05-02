Sunday, 2 May 2021

One seriously injured in Christchurch firearms incident

    Police are piecing together a violent incident in east Christchurch last night to establish how a person was shot and seriously wounded.

    Emergency services were called to Aldershot St in Aranui about 10.20pm after a firearms incident was reported.

    One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

    A police spokesperson said this morning initial indications were that the incident was family harm-related.

    Officers were still at the scene and the house - owned by Kainga Ora, formerly Housing New Zealand - was cordoned off.

     

    NZ Herald
