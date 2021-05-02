One seriously injured in Christchurch firearms incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are piecing together a violent incident in east Christchurch last night to establish how a person was shot and seriously wounded.
Emergency services were called to Aldershot St in Aranui about 10.20pm after a firearms incident was reported.
One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.
A police spokesperson said this morning initial indications were that the incident was family harm-related.
Officers were still at the scene and the house - owned by Kainga Ora, formerly Housing New Zealand - was cordoned off.