One seriously injured in hillside crash

The car crashed off Summit Rd on Christchurch's Port Hills near Sugarloaf. Photo: Google

One person has suffered serious injuries when the car they were in crashed off a hill-top road and rolled downhill for up to 200m.

The car had been on Summit Rd on the Port Hills in Christchurch near Sugarloaf. The injured person was found trapped in the car.

Emergency services were called at about 12.50pm today.

"The car has rolled 150m to 200m down the hill," a police spokeswoman said. "One person was taken to hospital."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters had extricated the seriously injured person from the vehicle.

The victim was flown to hospital by the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue service.