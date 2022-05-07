One seriously injured in light plane crash

One person is reportedly seriously injured after a light-airplane crash near Feilding, police say.

A plane towing a glider crashed on takeoff at Feilding Aerodrome, said Bruce Brownlie, president of the privately-owned airfield.

He told the Herald a pilot on the plane - a Piper Pawnee - has been injured. The glider pilot had "managed to release and land safely".

Brownlie was not at the aerodrome when the incident occurred, but had since arrived.

The aircraft involved in the incident has crashed into trees, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Chris Dalton said.

"We're extricating the pilot."

The plane was also leaking fuel, he said. Six appliances and two support vehicles from the Palmerston North and Bunnythorpe and Feilding volunteer brigades had been sent to the scene.

Emergency services were alerted at 2.05pm, Dalton said.

A police spokeswoman said initial indications were that one person was seriously injured.

"Emergency services are attending the scene and the Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.

"Taonui Rd has been closed and traffic management is in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area."