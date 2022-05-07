Saturday, 7 May 2022

One seriously injured in light plane crash

    1. News
    2. National

    One person is reportedly seriously injured after a light-airplane crash near Feilding, police say.

    A plane towing a glider crashed on takeoff at Feilding Aerodrome, said Bruce Brownlie, president of the privately-owned airfield.

    He told the Herald a pilot on the plane - a Piper Pawnee - has been injured. The glider pilot had "managed to release and land safely".

    Brownlie was not at the aerodrome when the incident occurred, but had since arrived.

    The aircraft involved in the incident has crashed into trees, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Chris Dalton said.

    "We're extricating the pilot."

    The plane was also leaking fuel, he said. Six appliances and two support vehicles from the Palmerston North and Bunnythorpe and Feilding volunteer brigades had been sent to the scene.

    Emergency services were alerted at 2.05pm, Dalton said.

    A police spokeswoman said initial indications were that one person was seriously injured.

    "Emergency services are attending the scene and the Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.

    "Taonui Rd has been closed and traffic management is in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area."

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter