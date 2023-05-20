Oranga Tamariki investigates 'concerning' video of toddler vaping

The footage being shared online is "concerning", Oranga Tamariki says. Photo: RNZ

Child protection services are investigating after a "concerning" video was shared online showing a Waikato toddler being encouraged to use a vape.

The video has been shared this week with at least one New Zealand-based Facebook group with a membership of almost 50,000.

It shows a woman holding a vape up to the child’s mouth, while another adult can be heard laughing as the child inhales.

When the child reacts negatively, the woman says "sorry" and gives the child the vape to hold, before tapping the child’s back when it gives a small cough.

Police weren’t able to confirm today if they’d been contacted about the incident.

However, Oranga Tamariki "is aware of and looking into this concerning video circulating on social media", associate deputy chief executiveservice delivery Shaun Brown said.

"For privacy reasons, Oranga Tamariki is unable to comment further."

Anyone who has concerns about the safety or well-being of a child should make a Report of Concern to 0508 FAMILY or email contact@ot.govt.nz

An Australian mother came under fire in March after her 10-month-old son was given a vape by a relative.

Video footage showed the mum laughing as her baby’s aunt held a vape up to the boy, who sucked on it and inhaled fumes.

In another video capturing the incident, the young boy was seen struggling for air while propped up on his mother’s lap as those around him laughed and said "it’s okay bubba", news.com.au reported.

The mother wasn’t charged, following a welfare check to her Kempsey home by medical professionals and other governmental agencies, New South Wales police said.

The majority of vaping products contain nicotine, which is toxic in tiny amounts in young children, according to the National Poisons Centre.

"The liquids used in vaping contain enough nicotine that even seemingly insignificant exploratory ingestions in children can be harmful.

"Young children may also be found to suck on a vape device and may be able to inhale some of the vapour. While this is of lower risk than an ingestion of the concentrated liquid, this still poses a risk due to the potency of nicotine as well as causing some irritation to their airways."

Vape liquids and juices should be kept out of reach and out of sight when not being used.

"If a child has gained access to a vape or vape liquid immediately DIAL 0800 POISON (0800 764 766) for first aid advice. If a child is found unconscious or unresponsive immediately dial 111."

By Cherie Howie