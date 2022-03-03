Oranga Tamariki website outage

Oranga Tamariki’s website is down and it unknown how long it will take for access to be restored.

An Oranga Tamariki spokeswoman said the organisation was aware of an outage that had been going for ‘‘a couple of hours.’’

It was believed to due to a domain name issue with the external web.

The outage was not widespread and was not believed to affect service delivery.

It was unknown how long it would take to restore access, but work was being undertaken with the organisation’s service provider, the spokeswoman said.

