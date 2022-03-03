Thursday, 3 March 2022

Oranga Tamariki website outage

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. National

    Oranga Tamariki’s website is down and it unknown how long it will take for access to be restored.

    An Oranga Tamariki spokeswoman said the organisation was aware of an outage that had been going for ‘‘a couple of hours.’’

    It was believed to due to a domain name issue with the external web.

    The outage was not widespread and was not believed to affect service delivery.

    It was unknown how long it would take to restore access, but work was being undertaken with the organisation’s service provider, the spokeswoman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter