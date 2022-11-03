Ovation of Seas cancels Christchurch visit

People watch from dry land as Ovation of the Seas makes its way to the shore of Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The Ovation of the Seas cruise ship has been stopped from entering Lyttelton Harbour after a night of heavy winds.

The 4000-passenger ship, which had sailed from Dunedin, was due to berth at the newly opened cruise wharf this morning.

Facing difficult conditions off the headlands overnight the ship turned north to sail up the country to sail on to Wellington, where she is due tomorrow morning.

"Unfortunately, the decision was made this morning that the Ovation of the Seas would be unable to berth at Lyttelton due to high winds," said a spokesperson for the Lyttelton Port Company.

The vessel is due back to Lyttelton on December 28.