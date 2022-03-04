'Pack up and go home', lingering protesters told

Protesters parked at the northern end of Miramar Peninsula on Thursday. Photo: RNZ

Small groups of anti-mandate protesters are still lingering around Wellington after being cleared out of the Parliament precinct this week.

Parliament's grounds remain closed to the public after a 23-day illegal occupation ended as police wearing riot gear cleared dozens of tents camped on the lawn on Wednesday.

Some protesters retaliated by throwing broken pavers and other items at officers and setting fire to tents on the lawn and a children's slide. About 100 people were arrested during the violence.

The disparate collection of groups and individuals who took part in the protests are divided about what happens next.

Police say go home, and some protest groups including Voices for Freedom have told their followers the same thing.

However, about 30 to 50 vehicles are parked at Mahanga Bay on the Miramar Peninsula, and protesters there told RNZ reporters they planned to stay in Wellington "as long as it took", though weren't sure what that might mean.

Several Wellingtonians told RNZ they were out this morning to keep an eye on the protest groups and wanted them to leave.

Police say they'll maintain a heavy presence at Parliament grounds, which is cordoned off and being treated as a crime scene.

About 20 minutes away from Parliament in eastern Lower Hutt about 100 protesters are in the suburb of Wainuiōmata, gathered at a private property.

They had initially tried to gather at Wainuiōmata Marae, but a group of locals organised by the iwi headed them off at the gate saying: "Kahore he ara - there is no way", and calling for them to move on and go home.

Teresa Olsen runs a busy Covid-19 vaccination centre at the marae, and said some of the anti-vax protesters had tried to get onto the grounds and were abusive to the iwi group at the gate.

"We've had a lot of the protesters go by. Everybody has the right to decide what they will do, and we have decided to be vaccinated, and we want the protesters to respect our right to do that."

She said a group of iwi supporters would stay at the marae overnight to protect it.

Wellington deputy mayor Sarah Free told RNZ's First Up programme this morning she had also seen groups camped on the Miramar Peninsula.

"There are a few smaller groups of what looked like protesters - although they're not protesting, they're just there.

"We're... hoping they're going home quite soon. They've made their point, they've caused a lot of upset and some damage and the best thing they can do now is pack up and go home. I think it's time to move on."

Cost of protest damage not yet clear

It's unclear what the council's final bill will be as the clean-up around Parliament continues.

Sarah Free said the cost will be made public when the total is known.

But while there's a list of things to get through including repairing the pavements, street furniture and lighting - there's other costs to consider such as business and consumer confidence in the area.

"I think Wellingtonians love their city... we've been blown away by the numbers of Wellingtonians who've actually wanted to help with the clean-up. We are proud of our city, the work and the focus now is on restoring the damage, getting the mana of Parliament back and just keeping our city something we can all be proud of.

"But... there's the damage done to businesses and to people's confidence, and that's what we're really focused on restoring - we're focused now on getting Wellington back to the place we know and love, and that can't just be measured in dollars."

Firefighters want inquiry after police take over hoses

Firefighters are demanding an inquiry into police commandeering fire hoses to use on rioters during the move to push protesters out on Wednesday.

The Professional Firefighters' Union say firefighters and their equipment should never be used as part of a police operation because firefighters must be seen as impartial and independent.

National secretary Wattie Watson told RNZ's Morning Report programme today that, though the scenes at Parliament were distressing, police shouldn't need to resort to taking over firefighters' equipment.

"Firefighters are not enforcers, they're protectors - they go into people's homes, they turn up to [resuscitate] people, perform medical response, rescue people, put out fires, help people out of crashed cars.

"It's really important that the public has the faith in the firefighters when they turn up that they are there to help and assist; they are not the enforcers.

"That's what the inquiry needs to look at, whether the police are actually appropriately resourced for these events dealing with hostile people that escalate quickly.

"What should the police have in order to be able to protect themselves while they're trying to undertake an operation like that?"