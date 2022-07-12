Pair arrested after Canterbury shooting

Photo: ODT files

Police have arrested two gang members after a man was shot in Rolleston, near Christchurch, at the weekend.

The man was attacked in Maddisons Rd on Saturday and is in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers have searched a house in Ashburton used by the Mongols gang, police said in a statement today.

A 31-year-old Mongols affiliate was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court today and was remanded in custody.

A 32-year-old patched Mongols member was charged with drug-related offences and will appear in the Ashburton District Court.

The arrests come amid a nationwide crackdown on gangs, Operation Cobalt.

Police said they would not tolerate the use of firearms in the community and were determined to hold individuals and groups responsible for this criminal behaviour to account.

"We believe a number of other people were involved in this incident and we are following several strong leads, with further arrests likely."

Police are seeking information on a blue Holden Commodore and a car trailer in the Maddisons Rd area on the morning of Saturday, July 9.

Anyone with information that may help can call 105, visit their local police station or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.